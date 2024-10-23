Following allegations of election fraud and the harsh suppression of widespread protests, a presidential election is scheduled in Belarus on January 26, roughly four and a half years later. The electoral body announced the election date online afterwards, confirming that parliament had approved it. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko subsequently declared that he would be seeking re-election for a seventh term as president. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader, denounced the impending vote as a "rigged election".

In an interview with a Russian journalist, Lukashenko, now 70 years old, stated his intention to run again, emphasizing that the date was "suitable". Lukashenko has maintained an iron grip on Belarus since his disputed re-election in August 2020, using violence to squash pro-democracy protests. As a result, thousands were either detained or chose to flee abroad. Tikhanovskaya, a prominent opposition figure in the 2020 election, had initially declared victory but was subsequently compelled to leave the country.

When discussing the upcoming election on the digital platform X, Tikhanovskaya described it as a "phony election with no legitimate voting process, taking place under a climate of fear". She further stated, "No opposition candidates or observers will be permitted. We urge both Belarusians and the international community to reject this farce." Her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, a former candidate, is currently imprisoned in Belarus. He was apprehended after announcing his intention to challenge Lukashenko in the 2020 election.

According to human rights organization Viasna, around 1,300 political prisoners are currently being detained in Belarus. As a result of Lukashenko's ruthless suppression of the opposition and his backing of Russia's military action in Ukraine, the Western world has imposed a series of sanctions on Belarus.

Lukashenko is a staunch supporter and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The country is heavily reliant on Russia, both politically and economically.

