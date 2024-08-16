Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe

Belarus' President Lukashenko grants clemency to 30 inmates.

They are notorious for their wrongdoings

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read

Belarus' President Lukashenko grants clemency to 30 inmates.

Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 30 Individuals Charged with Protest-Related Offenses. As per a statement from the president's office, 14 females and 16 males were granted clemency through an executive order. Several of the pardoned were reportedly in poor health, while others were elderly. All resolved their responsibility and expressed sincere remorse for their actions. The clarity surrounding whether the pardoned were tied to the 2016 mass protests against Lukashenko's re-election was initially vague. Lukashenko infamously cracked down on pro-democracy protests that ensued his disputed re-election in August 2020. Subsequent to this, the opposition has endured severe suppression. Over 1,400 political dissidents were imprisoned, and an estimated 3,000 more emigrated, as per the human rights group Viasna.

The amnesty granted by President Lukashenko affected 30 individuals who were charged with protest-related offenses. The Belarusian leader pardoned 14 females and 16 males, as stated in the president's office announcement.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public