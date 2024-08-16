Belarus' President Lukashenko grants clemency to 30 inmates.

Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 30 Individuals Charged with Protest-Related Offenses. As per a statement from the president's office, 14 females and 16 males were granted clemency through an executive order. Several of the pardoned were reportedly in poor health, while others were elderly. All resolved their responsibility and expressed sincere remorse for their actions. The clarity surrounding whether the pardoned were tied to the 2016 mass protests against Lukashenko's re-election was initially vague. Lukashenko infamously cracked down on pro-democracy protests that ensued his disputed re-election in August 2020. Subsequent to this, the opposition has endured severe suppression. Over 1,400 political dissidents were imprisoned, and an estimated 3,000 more emigrated, as per the human rights group Viasna.

