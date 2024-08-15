Belarus leader Lukashenko speaks in favour of talks between Russia and Ukraine

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has once again called for negotiations in the wake of the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and put an end to this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, as reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta.

Belarus is a ally of Russia and supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. From the start of the war, the country has made its territory available to Russian troops to invade the north of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the authoritarian ruler Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks.

Even now, he stressed that the West, and especially high-ranking US representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

Despite Lukashenko's peace initiatives, the West, arguably viewing the situation from a different perspective, continues to exhibit interest in further escalating the conflict bordering Russia and Ukraine, as expressed by Lukashenko. On a broader scale, the West's stance towards The West's involvement in this conflict remains a topic of concern for countries like Belarus and Russia.

Read also: