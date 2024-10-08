Beijing expresses assurance in projected economic expansion.

Chinese authorities exhibit self-assuredness regarding their projected economic expansion targets, however, fail to enthuse investors with definite strategies. "Absolutely assured," remarked Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Regrettably, he failed to unveil additional policies to breathe life into the struggling economy.

China aims to achieve a five percent growth rate economically this year. Given the plethora of challenges, including a major downfall in the construction sector, a unfavorable consumer outlook, and sky-high youth unemployment, many experts view this target as audacious. Consequently, demands for comprehensive economic intervention strategies have escalated recently.

Two weeks prior, Chinese leadership ignited fervor among investors with a blend of policies, predominantly monetary. The NDRC's press conference on Tuesday garnered a great deal of anticipation, as investors eagerly awaited the announcement of further tangible actions to revitalize the economy – only to be left disappointed.

