- Behrens open to dismissal, under appropriate legal circumstances

Spokesperson for Lower Saxony's Interior Ministry Daniela Behrens (SPD) shows willingness towards the Union's suggestion to turn back specific migrants at Germany's border. She stated, "If it's lawfully permissible – and that requires a thorough inspection – we should go for it." She believes that the SPD-aligned states might back this move as well.

This could prompt other EU nations to boost the solidarity scheme, asserted the SPD figurehead. Yet, she stressed, "If it's not lawful, then we need to abstain. We remain a nation governed by law." The sanctity of asylum is non-negotiable. "It's a cornerstone of our Basic Law and a stark reminder from our past." This viewpoint is universally supported within the SPD.

The asylum right is being misused excessively, "even by individuals who hold other means to enter Germany," stated Behrens. "And we must curtail this misuse." Numerous individuals who claim asylum upon entry hold minimal chances of being granted asylum and linger in the country for extended periods, revealed the minister.

Behrens dismissed CDU leader Friedrich Merz's call to declare a "national emergency" to permit the dismissal of individuals. "There are substantial obstacles here, but this rhetoric exudes hysteria and brings no benefits," she commented. Legally, such an emergency situation would not stand up in court, she concluded.

Behrens took part in secretive migration policy discussions with members from the traffic light coalition, the Union, and the states in Berlin last Tuesday. Following the talks, the Union made further negotiations contingent upon acceptance of their demand for border rejections.

Behrens acknowledged, "I'm not planning to agree to the Union's demand without a thorough examination of its legality." Furthermore, she emphasized, "Should the situation not comply with our legal framework, we must refrain from such actions, upholding our commitment to the rule of law."

Read also: