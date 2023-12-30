Minister of the Interior - Behrens: Kite surfers spotted in flood areas

Due to the large number of onlookers in the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the police have stepped up their checks in the restricted areas. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers traveling in flood areas." That is life-threatening. "I can only warn against such life-threatening nonsense."

According to the minister, onlookers who get into distress through their own fault must expect to pay for the rescue. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior explained on Saturday evening that Behrens was referring to statements made by firefighters in the daily briefing. According to media reports, kite surfers have also been seen in flooded areas in East Frisia and Saxony-Anhalt in recent days.

Behrends described onlookers and disaster tourists as annoying. "Many people travel here just to see the masses of water. They ignore the barriers." There have already been several cases in which the already extremely busy fire department has had to rescue onlookers, said the Interior Minister.

