Behrens expects flood situation to worsen in isolated cases

In view of the expected rainfall, Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens expects the flooding situation to worsen in some regions of the state. "We have the weather forecast that it will continue to rain over the next few days and that there will also be storms, and that is of course...

Firefighters hand out numerous sandbags to residents in a parking lot. photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Minister of the Interior - Behrens expects flood situation to worsen in isolated cases

In view of the expected rainfall, Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens expects the flooding situation to worsen in some regions of the state. "We have the weather forecast that it will continue to rain over the next few days and that there will also be storms, and that is of course not exactly easing the situation now, but actually exacerbating it in one place or another," said the SPD politician in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Friday morning.

Behrens thanked the many people who had been working for days. This was a great sign of community spirit. Behrens said that insults against helpers were out of the question. However, these were isolated cases, "the vast majority of residents really appreciate it when people help them".

The Interior Minister emphasized that lessons had been learned from previous floods and that the state and local authorities had invested a great deal of money in flood protection and technical equipment. The operational concepts for the flood situation have worked very well so far, said Behrens.

