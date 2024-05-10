Behind Biden's announcement to make his stand clear to Israel regarding Rafah.

Following numerous discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in mid-February, President Biden's team urged him to reconsider his decision to invade Rafah, a city in southern Gaza that serves as a vital route for humanitarian aid.

Biden's top national security advisors engaged in endless video and in-person meetings with their Israeli counterparts as they emphasized alternative methods for combating Hamas without placing millions of Palestinians residing in Rafah at risk.

The White House believed these warnings were well-received by the Israeli administration, but the concerned tone repeatedly expressed by Biden and his team ultimately proved ineffective, as it seemed that a full-scale invasion of Rafah was imminent.

As a result, Biden made the difficult decision to make his opposition public. Last week, Biden halted the supply of 3,500 bombs to Israel, fearing they would be used for a potential assault on Rafah. During an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on Wednesday, Biden emphatically declared that America would not supply the weapons Israel typically uses for attacks on densely populated cities like Rafah.

In response to Biden's statement, Israeli officials were taken aback. Despite claims that the current operation in Rafah was "limited," private Israeli authorities remain vague about their intentions, causing unease. Apart from bombs, Biden also expressed the possibility of withholding artillery in the event of an invasion, as he views such weapons as indiscriminate and unpredictable in highly-populated areas.

While Israel claims that their current Rafah operation is "limited," officials and US advisors are concerned, with little clarity provided as to the actual plan. Relationship tensions have grown, as Biden's vigilant support for Israel remains unaffected, even as he and Netanyahu's personal connection grows increasingly strained.

A Biden adviser emphasized, "Israel is not the same thing as Netanyahu." Although Biden has repeatedly assured the public of his unwavering support for Israel, he privately expressed frustration, demanding a change in course for both leaders.

The killing of seven humanitarian aid workers – including one US citizen – by the IDF in early April truly tested the president's patience. Learning about the incident, Biden angrily drew a line between the expected course of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the conduct he expected from Israel. A meeting with Netanyahu was swiftly arranged.

The Israeli administration's actions prompted Biden to realize that a "come to Jesus" moment was on the horizon. Around a month before that conversation, he had shared his concerns with friends in Congress after a conversation with Netanyahu.

A few advisors didn't refute that Biden's phone conversation with Netanyahu in April stood nearly comparable to a "come-to-Jesus" moment for the two leaders. In that concise exchange, Biden issued a word of caution to Netanyahu: If Israel didn't amend its course, the US might reassess how it supports its ally in the conflict.

This signified the most apparent indicator thus far that months into the war, Biden was coming to terms with potentially limiting US support for Israel. Nevertheless, it remained unclear what exact punishments might come into play, and what particular actions by Israel would tip Biden's scales.

Since then, the White House has complimented Israel for taking measures to expand humanitarian aid, like opening more checkpoints. Nevertheless, Rafah remained a tenebrous element in the relationship, as Israeli authorities pressured for strikes against Hamas in the city, despite Biden aides stating they had not observed any blueprint to spare civilians from harm.

Negotiations between the two groups fell short of achieving alignment on the dilemma, according to sources in the know. White House officials harbored uncertainties about Israel's undertakings to safeguard civilians, and public announcements confirmed that an incursion into Rafah would instigate a disastrous humanitarian circumstance.

"The President and his team have been vocal for weeks that we don't support a major ground operation in Rafah, where over a million people are taking refuge with no safe haven to run to," Kirby stated on Thursday. "The President has said that publicly and has relayed these thoughts directly to Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Bipartisan rebuke after Biden's explicit ultimatum on TV

The White House clarified that the idea of conditional aid is simply theoretical: The US would only diminish the tools and armaments supplied to its age-old partner if it proceeded with an invasion of Rafah.

Nevertheless, this didn't impede Biden's political adversaries from accusing him of forsaking Israel, notwithstanding his unequivocal declaration that he was not deserting Israel's security. From Trump to Utah Sen. Romney, representatives from the GOP blasted Biden's statement as a sign of desertion during a battle with terrorists.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who'd just dodged a deposition attempt, even opined in an interview with Politico that Biden had experienced a "senior moment" while uttering such words.

Some Democrats also voiced disapproval. Pennsylvania's Fetterman, a staunch Israel advocate, said Biden's suggestion to withhold specific sorts of weapons deliveries to Israel was undesirable. "This conveys to Hamas that they're winning the PR battle." He shared his sentiments on CNN's Raju.

Senator Jon Tester, a vulnerable Democrat from Montana, expressed he would prefer Biden to release the weapons. And Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin, stated he would converse with administration officials regarding the specifics of their plan later on Thursday.

"I'm attempting to learn the legal ins and outs of what they're doing and the motives behind it," he said. "So, until I've discussed with administration officials, I'm going to abstain from making any particular comments."

Although Biden's stance was his sternest public statement about Israel since the war, it also seemed to be ineffective in appeasing those within his own party who have clamored for a cessation of US support.

"I believe it's a good step forward. I think we need to do more," Senator Sanders, the Vermont democratic socialist, said on CNN, adding Biden's threat about curtailing weapons "should have been voiced much earlier."

