Wittenberg - Behaviorally conspicuous wolf killed - second animal wanted

A sick and misbehaving wolf has been deliberately killed in the district of Wittenberg. The weakened animal was lured into a box trap on Tuesday, the State Office for Environmental Protection announced in Halle on Wednesday. For around two weeks, employees of the state office had been observing a wolf that repeatedly visited feeding sites for cats and other animals in Zschornewitz, a district of Gräfenhainichen.

It turned out to be two young animals with symptoms of predation that were severely weakened. They purposefully went into places and retreated later than usual when encountered, the report continued.

In this form of habituation, it is reportedly legally permissible to kill the otherwise strictly protected animals. The animal caught in the box trap was therefore killed. This is now also the target for the second conspicuous young wolf.

