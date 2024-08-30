- Before the weekend arrives, expect some shifting weather patterns.

The weather in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will experience a brief spell of turbulence leading up to the weekend. Germany's Meteorological Service predicts occasional showers and solitary thunderstorms with heavy downpours during the afternoon. The area will also grow quite warm, even scorching, with temperatures peaking at 32°C in the Vorderpfalz. Contrarily, the northern mountains will stay milder at roughly 25 to 27°C.

As per the weather forecast, the rain should commence to subside by Saturday night. The skies will largely be overcast, yet scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist - paired with temperatures ranging between 19 to 13°C.

The weekend will welcome back sunshine

On Saturday, the vast majority of the sky will remain clear with barely any clouds. The precipitation odds will remain slim, and temperatures will soar once more, reaching around 30°C. As for Sunday, the sunshine will return, but the weather service anticipates occasional showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. Temperatures will continue to rise, reaching 29 to 33°C, and approximately 27°C at higher altitudes.

The new workweek will commence with changing and warm weather - thunderstorms and heavy rain might make a reappearance.

According to the DWD, the predicted thunderstorms on the weekend might affect certain areas of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. After a clear and warm Saturday, the DWD warns of possible thunderstorms returning on Sunday, especially in the mountains.

Read also: