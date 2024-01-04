Farmer demos - Before the week of protests: Hundreds with tractors on the streets

In the run-up to the nationwide farmers' protests against the German government 's austerity plans, hundreds of farmers demonstrated on Thursday in Günzburg, Swabia, among other places. A tractor parade through the town center caused considerable traffic disruption, with more than 500 tractors taking part according to initial estimates. Some roads had to be closed, according to the district office.

The traffic light coalition wanted to abolish tax concessions for farmers with regard to agricultural diesel and vehicle tax for agricultural vehicles. On Thursday, it announced that it would partially reverse the cuts: The motor vehicle tax exemption is to remain and the abolition of the tax concession for agricultural diesel is not to be carried out in one step. Nevertheless, the farmers are sticking to their protests. The farmers want to increase the pressure on the federal government with numerous actions next week.

Source: www.stern.de