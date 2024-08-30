- Before relocating to Glasgow, Engels resided in Augsburg.

It looks like German side FC Augsburg is close to parting ways with Belgian midfielder Arne Engels, who's claimed by Scottish Champions League contender Celtic Glasgow. Coach Jess Thorup gave his thoughts before their Bundesliga road trip (3:30 PM) against 1. FC Heidenheim, praising Engels' growth: "The progress Arne has made is incredible." He admitted, "As a coach, you sometimes need to deal with such situations, it's not just down to me, it involves the club and the player as well, when you get an offer like this."

Sources suggest Engels underwent medical assessments in Glasgow. If the transfer goes through, FC Augsburg could be looking at a whopping 13 million euros in transfer fee – a massive profit, more than a hundred times their initial investment.

Engels joined Augsburg from Club Brugge's youth setup in January 2023 for around 100,000 euros. His contract ran till June 2027. He'd clocked 51 Bundesliga games and netted three goals. But the deal is yet to be finalized, a club representative confirms.

The transfer discussions surrounding Arne Engels have led to speculations about his potential departure on a Sunday. Despite the progress Arne has made under Coach Thorup, the offer from Celtic Glasgow could lead to a major profit for FC Augsburg, potentially concluding on a Sunday.

Read also: