Before reaching the milestone, Alonso expresses his deep affection for Formula One.

As the 400th Formula 1 race for Fernando Alonso approaches, anticipation builds. The Spanish driver will commemorate his remarkable career by donning a helmet embellished with black-and-white mementos of his thrilling journey, during his milestone race weekend in the elite class. Choosing which moments to highlight must have been a challenging task, considering Alonso's 23 years in the sport and its myriad experiences.

Engaging in exhilarating scraps with Michael Schumacher, clinching two World Championships, and enjoying numerous victories, while also enduring some setbacks, are just some of the highlights in Alonso's illustrious career. Prior to his jubilee race on Sunday at 8 pm (Sky and ntv.de live ticker; qualifying on Saturday at 10:30 pm streamed live on RTL+ and Sky), he expressed his excitement and illustrated his enduring passion for Formula 1. Despite falling unwell upon arriving in Mexico, his participation in the race remains unthreatened. The 43-year-old intends to resume training for the second free practice session on Friday.

In 1999, at the tender age of 19, Alonso debuted in Formula 1 with a short hairstyle. The zest that propelled him to two World Championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 remains palpable. The Asturian confessed, "I'm still as passionate about Formula 1 and motorsport as I've always been." The 400th race serves as a testament to his devotion to the sport and his commitment to maintaining high standards for over 20 years.

Alonso has taken part in 396 race weekends, missing out on actual competition only three times. He has secured 32 victories, graced the podium 106 times, and started from pole position 22 times. His laudable accomplishments also include scoring 2,329 World Championship points and logging 21,578 laps, covering more than a third of all Formula 1 races.

However, Alonso's title fights have dwindled in number over the years. A less favorable side of his career is that he has sometimes made questionable team choices, curtailing his potential for more titles. During his tenure at Ferrari (2010-2014), he came close again, but ultimately Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull emerged on top. With McLaren and Alpine, as well as his current team, Aston Martin, victories have proven elusive. Alonso last tasted Formula 1 victory in Barcelona in 2013.

There's some optimism, though, that this might change in the future. Aston Martin has invested a significant sum to recruit star designer Adrian Newey, set to join the team in March 2025. A year later, when Alonso will still be under contract, new regulations will be in effect, and Newey's mission is to create the champion's car by then. "Exciting" is how Alonso described the project: "I want to achieve more in this sport."

Whether this dream will materialize remains to be seen. One thing is certain, however: Fernando Alonso will not participate in another 400 race weekends.

