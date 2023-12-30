Suhl - Beets roll across highway after accident: traffic blocked

An overturned lorry carrying 24 tons of sugar beet blocked the freeway between Suhl and Meiningen for hours. The police reported that the articulated truck from Bavaria left the road between the Suhl junction and the Meiningen-Nord junction on Saturday for reasons as yet unexplained. It was traveling in the direction of Schweinfurt and came to rest on its side after the accident. The beets spilled over the road.

The 58-year-old driver was slightly injured in the accident. His 57-year-old wife was uninjured. According to police estimates, the vehicle sustained property damage amounting to around 80,000 euros.

Oil and beets also caused damage to the road in the direction of Erfurt and Sangerhausen. A driver from northern Thuringia drove into the sugar beet but was uninjured.

According to the police, the road in the direction of Schweinfurt was fully closed from the morning until around 4.30 p.m. for recovery and cleaning work. Traffic was diverted via highway 73 at the Suhl junction.

Source: www.stern.de