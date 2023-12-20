Skip to content
Bee thief with e-scooter is caught: thanks to wildlife camera

A 25-year-old man in North Saarland wanted to steal a bee colony using an e-scooter and rucksack. However, the hobby beekeeper, who owns the bees in Nonnweiler in the district of St. Wendel, had set up a wildlife camera, as the North Saarland Police Inspectorate announced on Wednesday.

A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
District of St. Wendel - Bee thief with e-scooter is caught: thanks to wildlife camera

A 25-year-old man in North Saarland wanted to steal a bee colony using an e-scooter and rucksack. However, the hobby beekeeper, who owns the bees in Nonnweiler in the district of St. Wendel, had set up a wildlife camera, as the North Saarland Police Inspectorate announced on Wednesday. This recorded the thief. The beekeeper immediately informed the police, who caught the perpetrator at the remote pond.

"He remorsefully admitted to this and at least one other crime," it said. The 25-year-old was also under the influence of alcohol and cannabis. For this reason, proceedings were initiated for drunk driving and a blood sample was taken.

