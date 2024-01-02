Weather - Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the stability of some trees is no longer guaranteed and some are already uprooting and toppling over," reads the corresponding general decree. Accordingly, the ban is absolutely necessary to avert the imminent danger to human life and health. The ban will remain in place until checks show that the forests are safe again. The general order was published on New Year's Day and affects the Butendieker Gehölz and Mittelholz forests.

In Lilienthal, the dykes and areas close to the dykes are also off-limits due to the flooding. "The dykes, the areas close to the dykes and their access routes are softened due to the heavy rainfall and the persistently high water levels," the general ruling states. "There is a risk that the dykes could break if they are entered, the water could spread uncontrollably and flood endangered areas, especially residential buildings." Due to the flooding in the municipality near Bremen, some residents had to temporarily leave their apartments and houses. According to the forecasts of the German Weather Service (DWD), heavy rain is expected to continue, so the situation remains tense.

Source: www.stern.de