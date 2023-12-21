Bremerhaven - Because of a driving dispute: Man smashes car windshield

A dispute between two drivers escalated on Wednesday in Bremerhaven. A 29-year-old driver smashed the side window of another driver's car when they both stopped at a red light, police said on Thursday. The 20-year-old driver of the damaged car was reportedly slightly injured by shattered glass.

The 20-year-old later told the officers that the other driver had followed him very closely. At the traffic lights, he then tried to speak to him through the open window. The other man then got out of the car and smashed the closed window before driving on. Police officers met the 29-year-old a short time later at his home. He stated that the 20-year-old had previously insulted him at the traffic lights.

A criminal complaint was issued against the 29-year-old for negligent bodily harm and damage to property. The younger man was also charged with suspected insulting behavior.

Source: www.stern.de