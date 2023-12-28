Storm - Because: Flooding on this scale has never happened before

According to Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD), a flood situation as tense as the one we are experiencing now is a novelty for Lower Saxony. "There has never been a flood of this magnitude here before. Experts have been warning for a long time that the increasingly frequent extreme weather events are linked to climate change," Weil said in a statement on Thursday. The Minister President emphasized the need to further strengthen our commitment to flood prevention in the future and to urgently reduce CO2 emissions.

According to Weil, more than 100,000 people in the federal state are working against the floods. "The images are similar and yet they are frightening in many places: huge masses of water where otherwise comparatively small rivers meander through the landscape, dykes reinforced with sandbags, pumps in continuous operation."

The Minister President condemned the disaster tourism that can be observed in some places. "My urgent appeal to all curious people is: leave it alone, go for a walk somewhere else or stay at home. The aid workers have their hands full, many are working day and night. We really must not make their difficult job any harder."

