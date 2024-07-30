- Beaver dams illegally removed

An unknown individual has illegally dismantled several beaver dams in the Neckar-Odenwald district. Along a stream, over a distance of about one kilometer, they likely used a front loader to remove the dam wood, the police reported. This is believed to have occurred between July 12th and 26th. The material was left on the banks near Osterburken. In Baden-Württemberg, beavers are a particularly strictly protected species. Destroying their breeding or resting sites is a criminal offense under the Federal Nature Conservation Act.

The destruction of the beaver dams constitutes a serious crime as per the Federal Nature Conservation Act. The act explicitly states that damaging beaver breeding or resting sites is a criminal offense.

