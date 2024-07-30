Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsCrime

Beaver dams illegally removed

A beaver builds several dams in a brook. Then, a stranger arrive with a front loader and starts to interfere.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
The beaver is considered a particularly strictly protected species.
The beaver is considered a particularly strictly protected species.

- Beaver dams illegally removed

An unknown individual has illegally dismantled several beaver dams in the Neckar-Odenwald district. Along a stream, over a distance of about one kilometer, they likely used a front loader to remove the dam wood, the police reported. This is believed to have occurred between July 12th and 26th. The material was left on the banks near Osterburken. In Baden-Württemberg, beavers are a particularly strictly protected species. Destroying their breeding or resting sites is a criminal offense under the Federal Nature Conservation Act.

The destruction of the beaver dams constitutes a serious crime as per the Federal Nature Conservation Act. The act explicitly states that damaging beaver breeding or resting sites is a criminal offense.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public