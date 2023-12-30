Beatles and Rolling Stones shake up the charts

One band hasn't actually been around for over 50 years. The other, on the other hand, has been around for over 60 years. Nevertheless, both are set to storm the charts once again in 2023. We are, of course, talking about the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, who once again made music history.

You have to go back in time to find the last time the two most famous British bands in history were represented in the German charts with newly released music at the same time. From December 1995 to February 1996, the Beatles spent several weeks in the Top 100 with their single "Free As A Bird", while the Rolling Stones were represented in the album charts at the same time with their album "Stripped". The phenomenon repeated itself this year.

On November 10, 2023, the Beatles achieved something historic. With their song "Now And Then", which was only made possible by modern technology, the Fab Four reached number 1 in the German singles charts again after a long time. For the first time in 54 years, the Beatles were back at the top of the charts. The legendary British band had achieved this in 1969 with "Come Together" shortly before they split up.

At the same time, the Rolling Stones took third place in the album charts. Hackney Diamonds" had lost its top position two weeks earlier. The Stones' eleventh number one LP in Germany is nevertheless the most successful album of the year. "The Stones are simply unwavering," says the Artistic Director and Managing Director of the Popakademie Baden-Württemberg, Derek von Krogh. "It's a positive stubbornness that they say: 'We're doing our sound - done. I find that likeable. And their success proves them right," says von Krogh. "I think it would have been more of a struggle if they had tried to reinvent themselves," he adds.

"I'm really lucky that people still want to see the Rolling Stones," said Mick Jagger in an interview. The iconic band's next North American tour is as good as sold out.

"A greeting from times gone by"

Interest in their old rivals and friends is just as high, even though the Beatles as such no longer exist - after all, only Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are still alive. McCartney, who incidentally plays bass on one song on "Hackney Diamonds", has just completed his "Got Back" tour. And Starr also toured the USA extensively this year with his All Starr Band. The rock'n'roll legends just can't let it go.

The fact that the Beatles were able to release a new song at all, which also features the late John Lennon and George Harrison, is thanks to the possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI). However, Lennon's voice was not created artificially. Rather, modern technology made it possible to extract his vocals from an old recording. "And there it was, John's voice, crystal clear," McCartney said enthusiastically in a short documentary on "Now And Then".

And music lovers are also enthusiastic about the Beatles single. However, for music expert Derek von Krogh, the success of "Now and Then" is not just down to musical fan nostalgia. "It's ultimately a greeting from times gone by, you can feel the vibe of another era, and when this greeting reaches you now in the midst of a world driven by social media, the contrast to earlier times becomes very clear. And that's also associated with a feeling that makes you think, and that's why this song has reached so many people."

Optimism for 2024

The Beatles had already tried to produce the song as part of their "Anthology" project in the 1990s. However, they gave up because a piano overlaid Lennon's vocals on the demo recording. Fortunately, George Harrison, who died in 2001, had already recorded the guitar for the track. With bass from McCartney and drums from Starr, what was probably the last Beatles single was created. Would Lennon, who was shot dead in 1980, have approved? "He would have loved it," McCartney is sure.

In the USA, Billboard's so-called Adult Alternative Airplay Charts had a whiff of the 60s. In November, the Stones' single "Angry" reached number 6, while the Beatles' "Now And Then" entered the top 10 at number 9. The last time something like this happened was almost 60 years ago. On December 12, 1964, the Beatles reached No. 5 with their single "I Feel Fine", while the Rolling Stones followed at No. 6 with "Time Is On My Side".

Even though the year that is drawing to a close had some unique musical features to offer, Derek von Krogh is optimistic about 2024: "Pop music has become more thoughtful and musically more sophisticated again. There are daring harmonies and striking aesthetics. Overall, you realize that you have to stand out in pop music." The flood of releases is higher than ever. "You don't stand out with assembly line music. I find that a very pleasant trend."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de