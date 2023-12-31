"Beaten bunch": Club legend finds United "terrible"

Manchester United continue to drift aimlessly through the Premier League: the European Cup places are out of sight after a defeat at relegation candidates Nottingham Forest. Club legend Gary Neville has harsh words for the English record champions.

Record English soccer champions Manchester United have come in for harsh criticism after their next slip-up in the Premier League. "Manchester United is what it is again: Inconsistent and terrible," said former international and United professional Gary Neville on Sky Sports. United had slipped up once again in the 2-1 (0-0) defeat at relegation candidates Nottingham Forest.

After 20 games, the traditional club is already several points behind the European Cup places, with only one win in the last five league games. "They leave the pitch a beaten bunch," criticized Neville. The defender is part of the golden generation of clubs that won the Champions League in 1999 and 2008, and the 85-time international Neville, who played 19 years as a professional for Manchester United, was also English champion twelve times.

This also increases the pressure on coach Erik ten Hag. Neville predicted that new investor Jim Ratcliffe would be forced to take action in the new year if the club continued to fail. "I don't know if they will take the risk with ten Hag if the team continues to play so inconsistently."

After the "disappointing" result at the end of the year, the Dutchman is hoping for the return of injured regular players in the new year. "We've never been able to play with the same team twice in a row," said the 53-year-old. "Injuries have slowed us down. We know why it doesn't work." The coach had emphasized before the game that he was convinced Ratcliffe wanted to continue working with him: "They know me and know that the results will be there if I have a good team at my disposal." The boss of chemicals giant Ineos is taking over up to 25 percent of the club's shares.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de