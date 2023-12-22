State government - Bear statue and boxing glove: gifts for the government

A knight's helmet, a Russian bear statue or boxing gloves from Regina Halmich: every year, the state government stores around 20 to 30 gifts that the Minister President receives at official appointments in a kind of "treasure chamber" in the State Ministry in Stuttgart. A spokeswoman for the government headquarters explained that it mainly stores things that have a certain value - in terms of protocol, politics or contemporary history. "It's not just about the material value, but also the sentimental value."

Some of the rest, such as promotional gifts from companies or many books, are up for grabs for the employees of the Ministry of State. There is a raffle and an auction at the Christmas party almost every year. Often more than 1000 euros are raised for a good cause.

Other federal states also auction off such gifts publicly. In Brandenburg, the state government recently put around 180 protocol gifts, which several minister presidents had received over the years during trips abroad, under the hammer. This is also considered a charming idea in Baden-Württemberg. "You could think about it," said the spokesperson. However, care must be taken to ensure that important items do not disappear into private collections. "It is important to make objects of historical significance accessible to the public, for example in museums."

