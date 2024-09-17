Beach-visiting audience encounters an elk on Usedom

Beach spectacle in Ahlbeck: An adult moose surprises the crowd, making an unexpected appearance in the coastal area. Multiple viewers were drawn to the scene as the animal repeatedly attempted to reach the shore, only to return to Poland afterwards. It's not a first for Vorpommern to host such a visitor.

As per Klaus Kraft from the animal rescue department of Vorpommern-Greifswald, the moose likely originated from the nearby woods. The animal made several attempts to venture onto land. Authorities and police attempted to maintain a safe distance, but some spectators disregarded the rules, making it challenging to keep them away. One fan even violated the boundaries to snap a few photos.

The moose was fully-grown, according to Kraft, weighing anywhere between 700 to 1,000 kilograms. Despite their majestic appearance and the natural wonder they present, it's crucial not to underestimate the potential risks they pose.

Population surge in Poland

Moose possess no natural enemies. Although they're not typically aggressive, they can inflict injuries with their antlers or sheer mass if they feel threatened or provoked. Dogs that were roaming on the beach were also at risk of encountering these animals. Kraft confirmed that from time to time, moose can be spotted in the region.

Earlier reports suggested that intensive hunting in the early 1990s led to a significant decline in the moose population in neighboring Poland. However, after the initiative ended, the moose population in the area began to thrive. Reports from the Vorpommern-Greifswald district revealed that these animals occasionally swim across the Oder, reaching Brandenburg and Vorpommern as well. Young male moose, in search of their own territories and mating partners, are a common sight in this part of the region.

The moose, having swam across the Oder from Poland, was spotted venturing near the Baltic Sea shore. Despite the increased moose population in Poland due to reduced hunting, it's essential to maintain a safe distance and respect their territory to avoid any conflicts.

Read also: