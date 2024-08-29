- Baywatch experienced a salvation in 1989 due to Wall-Gig.

Did David Hasselhoff (72) actually revive "Baywatch", considered the most successful TV series ever, at the Berlin Wall in 1989/1990? According to the "New York Post", the actor and singer claims so. A recent TV docu-series delves into fascinating details about Pamela Anderson's (57) husband Tommy Lee's (61) envy and the meager wages of the lifeguards in red, contrasting with their "Friends" peers.

"No 'Looking for Freedom', no 'Baywatch'"

An unforgettable night during New Year's Eve 1989/1990 with the fall of the Berlin Wall festivities saw David Hasselhoff, his spirit high, in the middle of it all. Perched at the Brandenburg Gate high above the old death strip, he performed "Looking for Freedom", a track he had recorded with producer Jack White (83) in 1988, which became a massive hit in Germany. The song resonated at that time, and Hasselhoff, a popular star from "Knight Rider", seized the opportunity to revitalize his career.

German TV networks noticed Hasselhoff's surge in popularity due to his singing talent and asked for additional "Knight Rider" episodes. Hasselhoff declined, pointing instead to his new project on NBC, "Baywatch". German and international TV stations adopted "Baywatch", leading to its triumphant return in 1991 after a failing U.S. debut. Hasselhoff remains confident that his Berlin Wall performance and "Looking for Freedom" played significant roles in "Baywatch"'s success, stating, "Without my appearance at the Berlin Wall and 'Looking for Freedom', 'Baywatch' would not have existed."

1.1 billion viewers per week

Initially perceived as a flop, "Baywatch" experienced an unprecedented transformation: From 1991 to 2001, the series garnered an enormous viewer base, with approximately 1.1 billion viewers tuning in weekly to witness Hasselhoff, Anderson, and others entertaining their fans on Malibu Beach. The famous red swimsuits emphasized the female leads' alluring bodies, while the male lifeguards flaunted their muscular physiques. Despite critics pointing out the series' often poor scripts, "Baywatch" soon gained cult status.

As the series progressed, its scripts became more absurd, leading to memorable adventures like the episode involving a vengeful octopus stealing surfboards from Kelly Slater (52) and holding him hostage. Hasselhoff doesn't mind the former ridicule, as he explains in the documentary, "The show was not exactly good. But we made it good because we were passionate." Despite the outlandish stories, "Baywatch" creator Douglas Schwartz (80) and his team were the regular targets of mockery from late-night talk shows like Jay Leno's, increasing viewership instead.

"No millionaire actors because of 'Baywatch' - not one."

In light of the show's remarkable success, it's astonishing to learn that the main actors' salaries were not so lavish. Former "Baywatch" star and docu producer Nicole Eggert (52) reveals that the "Baywatch" lifeguards only earned about $3,500 per episode. By the same time, the "Friends" cast reportedly made a million dollars per episode. Old series colleagues, such as Elena Eleniak (54), recall their shock at the sight of their first paychecks, thinking, "How am I supposed to make ends meet with this?" Billy Warlock (63), a former series lifeguard, simply states, "No millionaire actor owes their wealth to 'Baywatch' - not one."

Tommy Lee's Fury

Besides Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson (57) arguably benefited most from the '90s "Baywatch" hype. Her portrayal of the series' iconic character propelled Anderson to global fame. During Anderson's peak, she married Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee (61) in 1995, which added a layer of complexity to both their personal lives and the series.

The show's script depicted Anderson falling for her co-star David Chokachi (56) – "Cody Madison". Lee, suffering from reported jealousy, became increasingly agitated, often visiting Anderson's trailer to vent his frustration. Co-creator Michael Berk (76) recalls a particularly tumultuous encounter where Anderson reached out to him, stating, "Please rewrite the scene where I have to kiss David. Tommy is uncomfortable with it." The writers accommodated Anderson, transforming their on-screen relationship into a sort of sibling friendship, which helped restore peace within the series, and fans remained loyal until the series' final episode in 2001 and beyond.

