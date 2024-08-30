- BayWa expresses contentment with its cereal operations in the south of Germany.

BayWa, the struggling agricultural business, guarantees client deliveries and farmer payments. "Given the already documented quantities, BayWa AG can completely fulfill its supply commitments to the milling, feed, and food sectors," the corporation announced.**

BayWa, boasting around 125 grain and oilseed purchasing points in Southern Germany, is the primary buyer for farmers in this region. "At present, we're slightly underperforming our projected results, with 84% of the planned quantities based on last year's data," said trading head Jörg-Simon Immerz. "A considerable chunk of this disparity is due to crop-related harvest losses in specific regions, and these figures don't display a general erosion of trust in BayWa AG as a trusted partner for harvest processing."

Supply deficits in certain Wuerttemberg areas

Notable deficits have occurred in some parts of Wuerttemberg and Eastern Germany due to "a mix of subpar harvests and regionally restrained agricultural practices," said BayWa. On the other hand, they've seen a surge in some products in Franconia because of successful harvests and advance contracts. Rapeseed quantities remain constant.

"Every farmer who hand over their harvest to us will get their payment," reiterated Immerz. Struggling with billions in debt, BayWa is currently being propped up by creditor banks and major shareholders with a temporary financial boost of over half a billion euros.

BayWa, with its substantial presence in Southern Germany, has numerous purchasing points in Germany. Despite facing some challenges in fulfilling all projected quantities due to harvest losses in specific regions, BayWa assures farmers in Germany that they will receive their payments as promised.

Read also: