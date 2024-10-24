Bayern's manager Eberl is aggressively pushing for trainer Kompany's resignation

Following their second loss in the Champions League group stage, Bayern found themselves under pressure and responded defensively, protecting their high-risk playing style. Sports director Max Eberl exploded at a reporter shortly after the 1:4 defeat to Barcelona. The veteran players around Kimmich and Müller expressed their feelings differently.

Eberl didn't hide his frustration within minutes of the final whistle. Out of breath after the loss, he was tense and argumentative, dismissing criticisms about the defensive performance. He sarcastically told a persistent questioner, "Obtain a coaching license and you'll perform better."

The composed response from his early days in Munchen was absent on this night at Camp Nou. While he claimed that he was unconcerned about Munich's chances of advancing to the round of 16, given their 23rd place in an unimportant table, his demeanor suggested otherwise.

He perceived the criticism as an assault on Bayern's system, their aggressive playing style, and their head coach, Vincent Kompany. "We defend what we do because we believe in it," he declared. Kompany shared the same sentiment and was not considering any adjustments or shifting of central defenders' positions, who regularly move to the midfield line.

Müller: "We have plenty of work left to do"

Kompany could rely on the support of not only Eberl, but also his players. Joshua Kimmich remained convinced in their style of play and saw the team progressing nicely, even as they navigated a learning curve. "Setbacks will always occur," he assured. But a team like Bayern's shouldn't suffer many of them, particularly after missing out on a title last season. They aim to reclaim their top spot, both domestically and internationally, ideally in the Champions League final in their home stadium the following spring.

Against Barcelona, it wasn't about style, but execution. "Our errors were ruthlessly capitalized on," said Kimmich, acknowledging a mistake-filled game that echoed the similarities to "committing seppuku." Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer thought they should have been more aggressive. Thomas Müller noted that the press didn't perform as expected, and the defensive line had lapses in timing, which Barcelona exploited. "Plenty of work remains," said Müller.

Kompany won't tolerate excuses

For the first time in the season, Bayern didn't emerge from the game as the stronger, dominant team. It wasn't an unfortunate result like the 0:1 loss at Aston Villa in early October, but a well-deserved loss. "Assessing the result, it was a challenging one," said Kimmich, but not a performance to be proud of. Despite falling behind early, thanks to Raphinha, Bayern equalized through Harry Kane. "At that point, I thought we could win," said Kompany.

Why they ultimately relinquished control is a mystery they may never unravel. From Lewandowski's and Raphinha's two first-half goals, "we failed to recover in the second half," admitted Eberl. Barcelona, coached by Hansi Flick who shares a similar philosophy, proved more effective. "We were our own downfall," said Kimmich.

Games like these are learning opportunities, as Kompany viewed it. "No need for excuses," he said, instead emphasizing the need to improve. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, in his speech at the banquet, emphasized the importance of a fighting spirit. "FC Bayern has always learned valuable lessons in such moments." What truly mattered was "coming together and moving forward." Towards the next Bundesliga match, against Bochum, this coming Saturday.

