Bayern's leader Max Eberl shares the "authentic narrative"

Bayern Munich's sports director Max Eberl has unequivocally declared that no additional signings will be made by the title holders, not even a temporary acquisition of Leverkusen player Jonathan Tah. "That's it. We won't be bringing in any more players. We're absolutely thrilled with the squad we've got," Eberl said, on the brink of the transfer window closure.

However, there's a possibility of injury-prone winger Kingsley Coman leaving for Saudi Arabia. The transfer window there stays open until early October, with Al-Hilal reportedly interested. But ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga clash (17:30 CET/DAZN and ntv.de live ticker) against SC Freiburg, Eberl mentioned that there are "no significant hints indicating a reshuffled squad."

Eberl attempted to clarify the controversial Tah situation, after much fuss surrounding it, including his involvement. He feels he's been "dragged through the muck and portrayed in a light that doesn't align with the private negotiations."

"... no one comes off worse"

The Tah issue has been definitively wrapped up for Bayern, despite the conjecture. "Leverkusen set us a deadline three-and-a-half weeks ago and demanded this sum prior to that. And I wrote to Simon Rolfes (Note: Sporting director at Bayer): Simon, thanks for the deadline. Thanks for the price you've mentioned. We can't meet either. And that ends it." Eberl again inquired if, with potential sales and increased funds, they could reconsider it. "No, we can't - and then it's all good. And then no one comes off worse. It's all clean," said Eberl. The controversy around the transfer even resulted in Leverkusen boss Fernando Carro's criticism of Eberl. "I don't particularly care for Max Eberl, at all. And I wouldn't negotiate with him," Carro had said. Later, he apologized for his remarks during a fan meeting.

This summer, Bayern signed Joao Palhinha, Michael Olise, and Hiroki Ito for around 130 million euros. Additionally, Josip Stanisic returned to Munich after his loan stint in Leverkusen. "An invigorating new dynamism has entered the squad. It all feels incredibly positive," said Eberl. Their goal now is "the ultimate triumph" and they aim to "bring titles back to Munich."

