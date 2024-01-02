Bayern's Kim Footballer of the Year in South Korea

Bayern Munich defender Minjae Kim has been named South Korea's Footballer of the Year shortly before the start of the Asian Cup. This was announced by the association on Tuesday. The 27-year-old central defender moved from SSC Napoli to the German record champions for 50 million euros last summer. Kim had previously won the Italian championship with Napoli and was named the best defensive player in Serie A.

Kim has made 22 competitive appearances in Munich this season. He has scored one goal. However, coach Thomas Tuchel will have to do without the 1.90-meter defender for the first few weeks of the new year. Kim will take part in the Asian Cup with the South Korean national team led by former national coach Jürgen Klinsmann. This begins on January 12 in Qatar. The final will take place on February 10. Kim will miss up to six Bundesliga matches, including, in extreme cases, the top match at leaders Bayer Leverkusen on February 10. Klinsmann recently praised Kim as the "absolute leader" of his team.

Source: www.stern.de