- Bayern's Eberl says no verbal counterattack after Carro's statement

Following the disparaging remarks made by Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro towards Max Eberl, the FC Bayern's sporting director has refrained from a verbal counterattack. "It's actually a shame that we have such a topic before the start of the competitive season," said Eberl. "Of course, one could now sit here and ignite a huge verbal battle. But that's not at all my intention." Eberl emphasized that Carro's comment speaks for itself, but he sees it differently: "I can only say one thing: Words are silver, silence is gold."

Carro, the CEO of the German football champions Leverkusen, had reportedly said at a fan meeting on Tuesday evening, "I think nothing of Max Eberl, absolutely nothing. And I wouldn't negotiate with him." This was in reference to the ongoing transfer saga involving Leverkusen's national player Jonathan Tah.

Later, Carro apologized. "I am an emotional person. The statements about Max Eberl were made in an informal exchange with Bayer 04 fans. That they were picked up and multiplied in this form was not intended. However, this does not change the fact that I apologize for the statement," Carro told "Bild".

Eberl: Attack on the pitch, not at the microphone

In the press conference before the DFB-Pokal game of the Bayern in Ulm on Friday evening, Eberl was asked whether the current tension is an indication for the rest of the season and if it will continue. "That should happen on the pitch," answered Eberl. "That's where we want the sporting competition to be." He is trying to maintain public restraint. "I don't see the attack topic in front of the microphone in the press conference, but rather actually in five or six weeks when we play against Leverkusen."

Accordingly, the experienced manager also did not provide an update on the negotiations surrounding defender Tah. Tah's contract with Leverkusen expires in 2025, so Leverkusen could still receive a transfer fee for the national player this summer. The Bayern are interested - especially since they have recently lost defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United.

Bayern squad is set

However, according to Eberl, there will be no major transfer offensive in August. "We have an outstanding squad and outstanding players," said the sporting director. "If nothing extraordinary happens, then the squad is set for the new season."

