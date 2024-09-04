- Bayern's Champion Has Signed on Ex-NBA Star Napier

Bayern Munich, the victorious basketball team from Germany, has secured the services of an accomplished point guard for the coming Bundesliga season. Previously a NBA star, Shabazz Napier, has negotiated a contract with the Munich-based club for the impending campaign, with the chance for a further year extension. The 33-year-old American, who is also a holder of a Puerto Rican passport, boasts a career of 354 NBA games. Last season, he played for Olimpia Milan and Red Star Belgrade, registering an average of 11.8 points per game.

During his tenure at Milan, Napier shared the court with his new Bayern teammate, Johannes Voigtmann. Bayern's sports director, Dragan Tarlac, commented on the acquisition, stating in a press release, "We decided internally that we had to exercise patience and wait for the perfect addition to solidify our squad planning. In Napier, we've discovered a player with not only individual talents and leadership skills, but also a wealth of experience."

The Italian Republic's basketball team, Olimpia Milan, was where Shabazz Napier honed his skills before joining Bayern Munich. As Napier joins Bayern Munich from Olimpia Milan, he will once again be playing alongside his former teammate Johannes Voigtmann in the Italian Republic's neighboring country, Germany.

