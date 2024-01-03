Basketball - Bayern's basketball players miss surprise in Euro League

Bayern Munich's basketball team only just missed out on a surprise in their first game of the year. The Bundesliga club suffered an unlucky 83:85 (46:42) defeat at Virtus Bologna in the Euro League on Wednesday evening. Carsen Edwards was the best scorer with 22 points. As a result of the defeat, Munich missed out on the chance to finish among the top ten teams for the time being.

In the first two quarters, the two teams were evenly matched in terms of the result. However, Bayern were more efficient in both defense and offense. They were more accurate with their two-point shots in particular and also made far more blocks than the home side. As a result, Munich went into the locker room with a small lead against the Italians, who played poorly.

Little changed after the restart. The Bundesliga club kept its concentration high and kept the favorites at bay. The visitors also held the lead for a long time in the final quarter and sniffed victory. Bologna equalized three-and-a-half minutes before the end and took a narrow lead shortly afterwards. The Italians never relinquished that lead.

Bayern will continue their Euro League campaign this Friday (20:00/Magenta Sport). They then face Olimpia Arman Milan.

Live ticker Preliminary report Squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de