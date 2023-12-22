Euroleague - Bayern's basketball players: Defeat against Monaco

FC Bayern Munich's basketball team has missed out on a place among the top ten in the Euroleague. The Bundesliga club suffered its ninth defeat in its 16th game against AS Monaco. The score was 80:91 (31:46) at BMW Park on Friday evening. The best scorer for Bayern was Sylvain Francisco with 21 points.

Whereas the home side was on a par with Monaco in the first quarter, it trailed by a greater margin early on in the following period. In particular, the visitors had a stronger bench, which was more efficient than Bayern's in finishing. As a result, Munich trailed by 15 points at the break.

Bayern again missed too many baskets after the restart, but then fought their way back to within seven points. Monaco was more efficient in offense in the final quarter and gave Munich no chance.

Alba Berlin also suffered a defeat. It was the capital's 13th defeat in three wins. Alba remains in second-last place in the table after losing 82:91 (47:51) to Fenerbahce Istanbul. While everything was still open at half-time and Berlin could hope for a win, it lost touch in the third quarter. They were no longer able to close the gap.

Source: www.stern.de