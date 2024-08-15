Bayern's 60 million hope is silent in a second-hand show

Finally, he's here, the new wish player of FC Bayern: The Munich-based club presents Michael Olise, but the young Frenchman is not a man of many words. In the FCB attack, he could form a new jewel - and put coach Vincent Kompany in difficult situations.

Michael Olise claps his hands over his face. Buries himself deep in them. He puffs out his cheeks, while the moist eyes gleam. Lets his head hang. The French football national team has just lost the final against Spain in extra time at the Olympic Games and the 22-year-old new signing of FC Bayern Munich doesn't want anything to do with the silver medal. As the only Frenchman, he takes it off directly. His sign: Unconditional will to win, only titles count. If not at the Olympics, then now at the German record champion.

At his official presentation this afternoon, the 60 million purchase (including bonus payments), the most expensive of this season at FC Bayern, receives a cake from sports director Max Eberl. On it are the Olympic rings and "FCB". That's it with the highlights, the 360 seconds that Olise takes on the podium. It quickly becomes clear: This man can become a star on the pitch, but not at the microphone. He is not a loudspeaker, but reserved, taciturn, and modest. The FC Bayern, where it often gets loud and boastful and too much is spoken, can use that well.

How he has arrived in Munich and how he has been received by the team is the first question to Olise. "Good", his answer. Silence. Next: Does he prefer to score goals or set them up? "I like both, whatever." Pause. Then: Is it a burden to be the most expensive newcomer of the summer? "I don't look at the headlines. The club wants me to do a job and that's what I'm here for." His job is to play football, not to talk. After six minutes, there is a photo with Eberl, then the short side task is over.

New era with Olise and Musiala

Olise comes four days after the Olympic final to Munich, wants no break. That's also a statement. The winger is Bayern's "wish player" from the English Premier League club Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old "is a difference maker", said Eberl at his signing. Now he added: "Michael has shown at the Olympic tournament what he can do. He has almost 100 goal involvements in England in nearly 200 games and has played himself to Bayern Munich." Olise is "a very creative player. He will give us a lot of joy."

Eberl sees Olise as "fast, tricky, goal-scoring and very versatile in attack." He usually comes on the right side. With his strong left foot, he pulls inside and finishes in the far corner. Did FC Bayern miss Arjen Robben? At least, this finishing style reminds of the Dutch icon.

Olise is supposed to shape the future of FC Bayern. To usher in a new era, the post-Thomas Müller time. With players like Jamal Musiala, who has already impressively filled Müller's shoes, and those who are still trying to prove themselves: Mathys Tel (19 years), who has been promised more playing time by the Bayern bosses. Aleksandar Pavlović (20 years), who is supposed to free up the offensive forces for years to come.

Thomas Müller fights for starting position

Especially with Musiala, Olise could quickly build a good understanding on the pitch, as they both played together in Chelsea's youth team. The Frenchman praised the German as a "top player" at the presentation. Could there be a new Robbery era, like when the wing duo of Arjen Robben on the right and Franck Ribéry on the left wreaked havoc in the Bundesliga and Europe? At least, Olise expressed in Munich that he "likes" Ribéry.

Since Musiala is likely to secure the central position behind Harry Kane, a magical triangle of the future could emerge: with Tel on the left, Musiala in the middle, and Olise on the right. Either way, Bayern's offensive midfield could grow into a new masterpiece. Olise was signed long-term until 2029 for this reason.

There are also the established forces. Serge Gnabry, whom the Bayern bosses did not want to let go. Leroy Sané, who like Olise usually comes on the right and has his locker next to the French newcomer. Kingsley Coman, who might still leave. And of course, veteran Thomas Müller, who recently told "Kicker": "I still see my strengths in creating scoring chances and scoring goals. I also like that we have a pressing approach again, which suits my strengths."

Special Praise for Olise

But Olise can also press like no other, having proven himself in the Premier League, which is faster and more physical than the Bundesliga. His national coach, French legend Thierry Henry, who trained the team at the Olympics, praised the youngster accordingly: "A very important player for us. He can pass, he can score, he has a very good understanding of space. He knows how to press." Two tournament goals and five assists stood on Olise's account in addition to the silver medal.

Vincent Kompany sees a clear abundance of offensive talent. It won't be easy for the new Bayern coach to find his rhythm, but the many players pushing for a starting spot can only benefit the Munich team in their quest for titles. It could be this competition that enables Bayern to achieve their always high-set goals after a disappointing season.

"Michael has made the difference again. He does pretty extraordinary things with his foot." With these words, Thierry Henry raved after the 3:1 win in extra time against Egypt in the Olympic semi-finals, praising Olise, his difference-maker on the way to the silver medal. The one who is now supposed to perform extraordinary things for the Munich team. With his foot, of course. Olise isn't much of a talker, after all.

After the official presentation, Michael Olise declines the opportunity to speak extensively, preferring to let his football do the talking. With his new team at FC Bayern Munich, Olise joins the likes of Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel, aiming to shape the club's future in attack, following in the footsteps of former stars like Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry.

Read also: