BayernLB boosts profit forecast. In the first six months of this year, the state bank made a pre-tax profit of 944 million euros, putting it close to its original annual target of between 1 billion and 1.2 billion euros. "The first half went well," said CEO Stephan Winkelmeier in a statement. Now, the top bankers expect the pre-tax profit to exceed 1.2 billion euros by the end of the year, while cautioning about increased uncertainty due to the ongoing global turmoil.

"We're ahead of our expectations at the start of the year," said CFO Markus Wiegelmann about the profit forecast increase. "But we see some uncertainties. These include the interest rate development in the coming months and the economy."

Rising interest rates help

The strong first-half result was mainly due to two factors, one external and one internal, according to Wiegelmann: "The interest rate environment remains favorable. And we have a balanced business model that allows us to offset weaknesses in individual areas," the CFO explained. The interest margin rose by almost 150 million euros to 1.55 billion euros compared to the previous year. Due to lower tax payments, among other things, net profit in the first half increased by almost a quarter, from 593 million euros to 737 million euros.

The main subsidiary of BayernLB is the Berlin-based online bank DKB, which also accounted for more than half of the pre-tax profit with 559 million euros, about 40 million euros less than a year ago.

Weak economy felt

However, the weak economy is not without consequences for the state bank: In the business areas of real estate, as well as with savings banks and other financial institutions, pre-tax profit fell from 159 million euros in the first half of 2023 to 119 million euros. A main reason was the increase in provisions for potentially defaulted loans - in recent months, an increasing number of companies have faced payment difficulties. Wiegelmann expects the provision for loans to remain high for several quarters in the real estate sector.

The corporate customer business, the third pillar, made a pre-tax profit of 183 million euros, the same as in the first half of 2023. "Many companies are not investing heavily at the moment," said Wiegelmann.

