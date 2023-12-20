Skip to content
Bayern women's soccer players lose in Amsterdam

FC Bayern's women's soccer team have gone into the winter break with a defeat. The German champions lost 0:1 (0:1) at Ajax Amsterdam in the fourth preliminary round match for the first time in this Champions League season.

Bayern player Sydney Lohmann (l) in a duel with Lily Yohannes. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Romée Leuchter scored the decisive goal for the hosts with a low shot (44th minute). The Munich side had to make do without international players Lea Schüller and Alara Sehitler at short notice. Both had tested positive for coronavirus.

The first defeat of the season in all competitions meant that the Munich side coached by Alexander Straus (5 points) dropped from first to third place in Group C. The new leaders are Ajax (7) and second are Paris Saint-Germain (6), who won 3:1 at new bottom club AS Roma (4) in a parallel match on Wednesday. In the Bundesliga, FC Bayern also had to relinquish the lead in the table last matchday after a meagre 1-1 draw at newly promoted 1. FC Nürnberg.

The second German Champions League participant Eintracht Frankfurt will host Benfica Lisbon in Group A on Thursday (18:45/DAZN). The Hessians are in third place with three points behind FC Barcelona (9) and Benfica (6). Their fourth opponents are FC Rosengard from Malmö, Sweden, who have no points so far.

Source: www.stern.de

