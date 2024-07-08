Soccer - Bayern newcomer Olise with France at the Olympics

Due to Olympia, FC Bayern has to forego new signing Michael Olise in the pre-season preparation. The 22-year-old striker was called up to the French squad for the Paris Summer Games. The striker, reportedly signed for around 60 million Euros from Crystal Palace, is one of five Bundesliga players in Thierry Henry's squad.

The defenders Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig and Kiliann Sildillia from Freiburg, as well as the midfielders Manu Koné from Mönchengladbach and Enzo Millot from Stuttgart, were also nominated, according to the French Football Association. Ex-World Champion Henry has been preparing his proteges since Sunday for the Olympics. Olise is expected to join the squad on Tuesday, reported "L'Équipe".

Despite Olympia's requirements, FC Bayern missed out on the new addition of Michael Olise during their pre-season preparation. Thierry Henry, as the France coach, welcomed Olise to his squad for the Paris Summer Games, a prestigious event in soccer. The pre-season preparation of FC Bayern was disrupted due to the national call-up of Olise, who signed with German giant Bayern for an estimated 60 million Euros from Crystal Palace. Olise will be joining other Bundesliga players in Munich, as the team gears up for the Olympics in Germany.

Read also: