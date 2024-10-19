Bayern Munich's significant victory brings them relief.

FC Bayern secures a dominant 4-0 victory against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. However, the celebrations are tempered by a potential lengthy injury layoff for national team player Aleksandar Pavlović.

A little fortune also aided Bayern, despite a Bundesliga night ending in a 4-0 scoreline. If Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman had converted his prime chance courtesy of Jamie Leweling (54'), there might have been more discord in Munich. Concerning results droughts, tactical strategies, and perhaps even Harry Kane. But the VfB right-back narrowly missed the target, drilling the ball over Manuel Neuer's goal. This marked VfB's final attempt to challenge Bayern, aiming to push them into a severe crisis. Before this match, Bayern had lost three games in a row.

There had been whispers of concerns regarding Vincent Kompany's tactical approach. Was the young coach allowing his team to surge forward too enthusiastically? With the goals conceded recently, mainly on counterattacks, evidence mounting towards this theory. By the end of the evening, such quandaries subsided. With various topics now emerging, some cheered Bayern, while others soured the mood. The positive: The team's dominance and precision returned. Despite not storming ahead in their usual manner, possibly due to the recent winless streak, they finished their chances with accuracy.

Primarily, Harry Kane. The English striker had also sparked debates, prompted by critical Bayern commentator Dietmar Hamann. Hamann criticized Kane for failing to score against top-tier opponents. Max Eberl countered with a rebuke, labeling Hamann as "relentless". Kane simply disregarded the opinion, replying virtuously. He netted three goals, one from a disgruntled long-range attempt, two more in classic center-forward positions. "Respect," admitted VfB's leading scorer Deniz Undav, "an outstanding performance, a world-class striker, a tip of the hat." Kane replicated Robert Lewandowski's sensational five-goal outing against VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 — a feat accomplished in just eight minutes and 59 seconds.

"He showed he's a 'slayer,'" said Eberl on Sky, giving Hamann a nod. On Sunday morning, Kane will reward his 'slaying' ball to his son. Kane was brimming with confidence and banished any self-doubt. "I've always believed in myself and my abilities, a few goalless games can't change that," he said. The reason for the vital and emphatic victory? "We were operating on a different level in the second half." His coach concurred. "Stay patient, don't concede counters," he advised his team at half-time. Commendation was heaped upon Kane: "Three goals, yet crucially important, he aided us in maintaining a clean sheet."

In the scintillating second half, Pavlović was no longer present. He suffered a heavy fall on his shoulder in the fifth minute and exited the field with assistance from Thomas Müller et al. Bayern's concern deepened as they initially feared a severe injury, even before the diagnosis. Confirmation of their concerns subsequently arrived that evening. The youngster had broken his collarbone, potentially sidelining him for an extended period. A return to the pitch this year appeared doubtful. "It's truly unfortunate for Aleks," said Eberl. "We've always stressed the importance of depth in our squad." And they undeniably need it now.

A small homage to Palhinha

"The loss is difficult. Pavlović had been one of our best players up until now," said Kompany. "Now we'll have to adapt without him." Adapting proved feasible in the Stuttgart fixture. João Palhinha, yet to fully assimilate, entered the fray and delivered notable contributions, specifically in the pressing game. These talents positioned him as Tuchel's coveted 'Holding Six'. However, this Portuguese talent joined Munich only following Tuchel's departure and Uli Hoeneß's criticisms. Kompany has not yet incorporated him into the starting line-up regularly. That could change now. Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer are alternate options, but Laimer is eyed for the right defensive wing.

Kompany praised Palhinha immediately. "We made a substitution and remained steadfast, or even strengthened." The upcoming examination of Bayern's renewed fortitude waits on Wednesday. Then they face FC Barcelona in the Champions League, with former coach Hansi Flick returning.

