Bayern Munich's 44-match winning streak comes to an end following a surprising double loss.

In the premier women's Bundesliga clash, VfL Wolfsburg manages an important victory: Challenge met against FC Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg resurges in the title chase. The reigning champions endure two initial setbacks and fail to recuperate.

Exclamation points in the title race: VfL Wolfsburg's footballers put an end to Bayern Munich's seemingly unending victory run. Head coach Tommy Stroot's squad defeated the German champions 2-0 (1-0) on Saturday, delivering their first defeat in two years after 44 consecutive unbeaten Bundesliga games. Wolfsburg dealt Bayern their first league loss since October 2022, also in Wolfsburg (1-2).

Vivien Endemann (5') and Lineth Beerensteyn (67') scored for Wolfsburg before 17,152 spectators at the VW Arena, creating a rip in Bayern's previously impeccable title pursuit. With this victory, Wolfsburg lessened the gap to the reigning champions to two points. On Monday (6:00 PM), Eintracht Frankfurt (13 points) can potentially surpass Bayern in the table when they face SC Freiburg.

Although Bayern boosted their morale with a 5-2 Champions League win over Arsenal before the match, Wolfsburg encountered a setback with a 0-1 loss to AS Roma on Tuesday. Stroot acknowledged Bayern as the favorite but promised his team would do everything they could to emerge victorious. Munich coach Alexander Straus referred to it as a "significant challenge" but expressed belief in his team.

Bayern presses, Wolfsburg strikes

At home, Woofsburg prioritized controlling the game and soon reaped the reward: A mishandled pass by Bayern landed at Endemann's feet, which she converted from the edge of the box to give her team the lead. VfL's Merle Frohms then intervened to annul a Klara Bühl cross (7').

Shortly after, disaster struck for Bayern: Jovana Damnjanovic collided harshly with VfL defender Marina Hegering and needed stretchered off following extended treatment. Post this shock, Bayern tried to assert control with Linda Dallmann on the field, but Pernille Harder missed a straightforward chance to draw level (34'). Both teams hunted for chances after the break, with the game remaining engaging. Beerensteyn expanded Wolfsburg's advantage following a corner. In the closing stages, Frohms deflected Harder's shot onto the bar (89'). "Strip Bayern's Lederhosen!" echoed the crowd afterward.

