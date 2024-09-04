In the early part of 2024, the aspirations of investors in the German Football League were shattered because of the tennis ball demonstrations by fans inside Bundesliga stadiums. As a result, FC Bayern is now contemplating creating their own platform for global advertising.

FC Bayern's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, has suggested the idea of independent marketing for the German football titan, at least on certain foreign markets. In an interview with "Sport Bild," Dreesen stated, "We tried out direct marketing of our games during preparation and it was highly successful. We doubled the number of subscribers to FC Bayern TV."

Dreesen explained, "We are part of the central marketing of the German Football League, but our aim is not to market ourselves in Germany in the future. However, this could be a starting point for how we can take FC Bayern further globally. And perhaps on international TV markets where the DFL hasn't signed a contract for the Bundesliga, we can broadcast our games ourselves."

This decision is also a result of the unsuccessful attempt to find an investor for the DFL's streaming platform. The investor discussions were halted due to fan protests. Dreesen mentioned that creating a platform for the DFL's foreign offers would be quite expensive. "Where would we get that money now? We don't want to wait for others, we invest and develop our platform, if necessary, on our own."

Carro: Clubs should not be influenced by fans

The failed investor deal is still affecting the leaders of FC Bayern. Already in mid-August, Bayer Leverkusen's CEO Fernando Carro criticized the DFL's officials in an interview with "Capital." "We as an entire DFL have allowed ourselves to be driven and haven't presented a good image. I also include myself in that, although I am not a member of the DFL committees," he had said.

Carro emphasized that modern professional clubs should "be run like a company" and therefore "make decisions on fundamental and strategic issues" without fan advice or pressure. While respecting the fan culture and German football's unique features, such as affordable ticket prices, there needs to be "a constructive dialogue for the economic development of the league, or we will eventually have problems in international competition."

It appears some clubs are now ready to chart their own course for further development, even if it means violating the unity principle abroad to maintain financial competitiveness in the European race for trophies.

FC Bayern's decision to consider independent marketing, particularly on foreign markets, comes from the success of their direct marketing trials for FC Bayern TV. This strategy could potentially allow them to broadcast their games on international TV markets where the DFL hasn't secured a contract for the Bundesliga.

Despite the ongoing protests from fans, Bayer Leverkusen's CEO Fernando Carro believes that modern professional clubs should operate like a company, making decisions without fan pressure or advice, while still respecting German football's unique features and fostering a constructive dialogue for economic league development.

Read also: