Bayern Munich stunned as Real Madrid snatches late victory to reach Champions League final amid controversy

As both teams tied at 2-2 in the first leg, Madrid and Bayern were aware that the victor in Madrid would advance to London's grand event versus Borussia Dortmund in June.

It appeared that Bayern had sealed the deal when Alphonso Davies scored an astonishing goal in the 68th minute. Nevertheless, as has happened multiple times in this competition, Madrid managed to turn the game around in the game's closing moments.

In a seemingly hopeless scenario, substitute striker Joselu transformed the game by netting two goals within a three-minute span.

Reflecting on this occurrence, Ancelotti remarked, "This has happened again. Something that has occurred on numerous occasions in the Champions League in recent years has happened again."

Ancelotti continued, "A group of passionate fans, a stadium that supports us, a breathtaking environment, and a team of players who have faith. It's magical."

Madrid's first goal resulted from a blunder by Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Neuer had been exceptional throughout the game but fumbled a routine shot, providing an opening for Joselu to equalize in the 88th minute.

The Bernabeu's new design instilled a sense of magic into the atmosphere. This inspiration propelled Madrid to net the decisive goal in the 91st minute.

Once again, Joselu managed to score; however, initially, the goal was ruled offside. The VAR investigating the matter, and upon conclusion, neither Antonio Rudiger's assist nor Joselu was offside.

The Bernabeu erupted in celebration as players and personnel rushed onto the field to commemorate the victory. Bayern's players, on the other hand, looked dejected knowing their dreams of reaching the final had vanish within a couple of minutes. However, the drama was not yet over.

Questionable offside flag decision controversy

On the quest for a leveler, Bayern's defender Matthijs de Ligt, mistakenly, crept the ball past Madrid's goal line in the 13th minute of added time.

Although the referee had ceased the game seconds prior due to noticing the linesman's flag, ultimately ruling out the goal. The VAR could not review the questionable decision due to the referee already sounding the whistle.

Normally, in cases such as this, the officials must let the attacking opportunity play out before determining any potential offside.

Issuing a post-game interview, de Ligt disclosed that the linesman apologized for his premature flag raise, but this provided scant consolation to the team.

Shared his thoughts, de Ligt stated, "If it's offside, it's offside, but I believe the guidelines in football say if it's unclear, you should keep playing. And if you blow the whistle in the last minute like that, yes, I consider this a major, significant mistake. If it's offside or not, I don't know; you can review it. But if you don't review it, how can you see it?"

During a post-match conversation with TNT Sports, Bayern's head coach also revealed the linesman confessed his blunder but lamented the impact it had on his side.

"It feels like a betrayal because of that call," stated Tuchel.

"It's an appalling decision. It's against the rules [...] it's incredibly difficult to accept, but it's the way it is."

Despite being disappointed with the officiating, Tuchel and de Ligt expressed their acknowledgment of the match results.

The rise of a hero

After the game's conclusion, Madrid paraded Joselu as their new hero.

Initially, Joselu fought to prove himself at the club after his loan from second-division Espanyol. Yet now, his heroics elevate his position in Madrid's storied history.

Pictures of Joselu as a supporter at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris resurfaced online, highlighting that two years later, the 34-year-old contributed to the pinnacle of European football.

Joselu expressed his elation, stating, "My dreams aren't as grandiose as tonight's goals. As a striker, you aspire to score goals, and if they're like tonight's, they're even better."

