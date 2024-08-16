- Bayern Munich Secures Dominant Victory in Cup Final Against SSV Ulm

Bayern Munich, Germany's football titans, sailed through the initial stage of the DFB Cup. They dominantly overpowered the freshly promoted 2nd division team, SSV Ulm, with a commanding 4-0 (2-0) win in Vincent Kompany's debut match as coach.

Thomas Müller netted two goals in quick succession (12th, 15th minute). Kingsley Coman (79th) and a late-game addition from Harry Kane in the additional time of the second half cemented the victory. In the first half, Bayern's keeper, Christian Ortag, was forced out after colliding with defender Niklas Kolbe, resulting in a head injury and dizziness. Marvin Seybold took over for him.

Bayern's heartbreak in the DFB Cup last season came in the second round, where they were outmatched by 3rd division team 1. FC Saarbrücken.

