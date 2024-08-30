Bayern Munich, represented by the "Wolfinnen," aim to hinder Bayern's ambition to clinch every title.

Bayern Munich, the current champions, are aiming to "celebrate once more in May," while VfL Wolfsburg are aiming to "ruin the celebration." This intense rivalry between these two title contenders in the Bundesliga keeps things exciting for Alexandra Popp. "If we can maintain our progress throughout the season, something significant could happen," Popp said before the start of the women's football Bundesliga. "We're right up there."

Bayern kicks off the new season on Friday as the clear title favorite, facing returning team Turbine Potsdam (5:00 PM/ZDF, DAZN and MagentaSport, as well as in the live ticker at ntv.de). "If we look at the squads objectively, I see Bayern at the front," even the national team captain admitted - and her coach agrees.

"We're ready to take them on," said VfL coach Tommy Stroot, who is dealing with a major overhaul following the departures of key players Lena Oberdorf (Bayern Munich), Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona), and Dominique Janssen (Manchester United). On the other hand, Bayern, boosted by their Supercup victory against Wolfsburg (1:0), has ambitious plans.

"This first title to start the new season highlights our intention to win the championship for the third time in a row, win the cup again, and make a deep run in the Champions League," emphasized FCB president Herbert Hainer. Coach Alexander Straus expects a challenging road to defending the title, but he already has the celebration in sight. "We have to work hard every day and stay humble," said the 48-year-old: "Then we can potentially celebrate again in May."

As Bayern and Wolfsburg focus on the championship race, the question remains: Can anyone pose a threat to these heavyweights? According to Bundesliga coaches in a DFB survey, it's unlikely. To reach the top, one must "give it their all, 70 or 80 percent is no longer enough," Popp emphasized. Fortunately, the league's development has been positive in recent years.

However, compared to the top clubs under the men's teams' umbrella, teams like traditional side Potsdam face challenges. Potsdam is still looking for a main sponsor, but professionalization remains a focus. "Our ambitions are high," said DFB CEO Holger Blask. "We want to create a self-sustaining economic system for women's football. That's not yet the case."

In the 2025/26 season, the league will expand from 12 to 14 teams, and this year, the Supercup made its comeback after 27 years. Further structural improvements, such as strengthening the performance centers, are planned. "In essence, the league has improved," Stroot also said in a "Kicker" interview. "But in the title race, we want to be there when Bayern isn't. There's no third place, it's either us or Bayern."

