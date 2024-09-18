Bayern Munich notches up nine goals, prompting an early exit for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

In their initial Champions League fixture this season, Bayern Munich showcased their superiority against Dinamo Zagreb, leading to a thrilling 9-2 victory. Star striker Harry Kane played a pivotal role, netting four goals, including three penalties, contributing significantly to their record-breaking scoreline. Despite an early injury to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer that necessitated a substitution at halftime, leading to two goals conceded, Bayern managed to remain unscathed.

Powering forward with their "Final at home" ambition, Bayern Munich marked their debut in the new Champions League term with a sensational 9-2 (3-0) triumph over the overpowered Dinamo Zagreb. The English superstar shone brightly, contributing four goals, including three successful penalties, as Bayern secured their 21st consecutive opening victory in the competition.

Raphael Guerreiro (33rd), Michael Olise (38th and 61st), Leroy Sane (85th), and Leon Goretzka (90+2) were the other scorers, making history for the Munich team with their largest-ever Champions League win. A temporary resurgence was observed when Bruno Petkovic (49th) and Takuya Ogiwara (51st) managed to decrease the deficit.

Sizzling Autumn Awaits

"What an exhilarating, chaotic game it was," Kane exclaimed in his post-match interview on DAZN streaming service. "It was a fantastic night. Having three penalties in one game has never happened to me before. I wasn't sure what to do or where to aim on the third." The mighty Bayern have now recorded their fifth consecutive victory under Kompany. As the fiery autumn descends, the intimidating challenge of Aston Villa awaits on October 2nd.

Prior to tackling the daunting Aston Villa test, Bayern will grapple with matches against Werder Bremen and reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen to ignite a scorching autumn in the league. The indomitable legend Thomas Müller captured the limelight, appearing for the 152nd time in the Champions League for Bayern, a haven of consistency and loyalty.

The Postpartum Period

Kompany swapped out Sacha Boey, who had recently undergone meniscus surgery, with Guerreiro to man the right-back position, demonstrating a tactically astute approach. Kimmich assumed the defensive midfield role, while Müller and Palhinha found a spot on the sidelines. The game began with Bayern overwhelming the "unwanted guest," as a large banner in the Dinamo section contemptuously called them.

Bayern wielded the upper hand right from the start; the Croatians displayed an unyielding defensive strategy. The Bavarians encountered some difficulties in breaking through initially, but a VAR review revealed a penalty, with Pierre-Gabriel fouling Pavlovic, securing Kane's conversion. With relentless pressure, Bayern outmaneuvered the passive Croatians, with Guerreiro converting a powerful shot, Olise heading in from Kimmich's cross, and additional goals pouring in after halftime.

Manuel Neuer was forced to go off at halftime due to an injury sustained in a collision during the opening minutes. The middle-aged substitute, Sven Ulreich, managed to keep the away team at bay with two crucial saves just after taking the field. The tense stalemate was short-lived, with Leroy Sane, who had been injured, making a swift return to the field, followed by Goretzka netting a late goal.

