There seems to be growing dissent within FC Bayern's ranks concerning Jan-Christian Dreesen's tenure as chairman, reports "Manager Magazin". The future of the Munich club's leader may be decided as early as November, with his contract expiring towards the end of the season. The possibility of a forced departure or voluntary resignation in favor of a new chairman has been raised.

A potentially decisive meeting of the club's supervisory board is scheduled for November 11. Dreesen's contract extension could be a contentious issue during this meeting, with the internal criticism and alleged past misconduct playing a significant role. According to the report, he may be forced to relinquish his position unless he willingly relinquishes the opportunity for an extension.

Allegations from three years ago resurfaced, where Dreesen reportedly had an angry confrontation with an employee, insulted her, and even hurled a magazine at her. The woman involved no longer works for FC Bayern, having left following an internal investigation into the incident. Recent strain in the club's performance under his leadership and dissatisfaction from select supervisory board members over his role in the DFL presidency may exacerbate this issue.

Controversy surrounding the league's decision to award the broadcasting rights tender to Sky over DAZN has caused significant strife. Sky was given preference, resulting in a legal challenge by DAZN, and ultimately prompting a re-tender process. The Bayern supervisory board was vocal in their criticisms, with figures like Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß expressing their concerns.

As per "Manager Magazin", the actions of influential FC Bayern figures are seen as an attempted undermining of Dreesen. An anonymous source claimed, "they threw their own man in the DFL presidency under the bus and sabotaged him". Despite this, Dreesen has reportedly declined requests to relinquish his DFL post and hand it over to Michael Diederich, the club's finance director.

Should Dreesen's time at FC Bayern draw to a close, Diederich has been suggested as his potential replacement, with club president Herbert Hainer already assessing public sentiment. This transition would not come without fan input, as Hainer wants to ensure a consensus.

Dreesen assumed the role of chairman during the summer of 2023, replacing Oliver Kahn following an unexpected dismissal. Can't forget Hasan Salihamidzic, who also parted ways with the club on the very same championship celebration day. A tumultuous season ensued, marked by the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann and the hiring of Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

