Bayern Munich is establishing a defensive fortress, known as "Wagenburg."

The 4-0 triumph of FC Bayern in the Bundesliga's premier match against VfB Stuttgart isn't solely a sports matter. A piece about CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is causing a commotion. Sports director Eberl is backing a shared path.

FC Bayern Munich refuses to be sidetracked by the rumors surrounding CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's future. After the 4-0 win of the football titan against VfB Stuttgart, sports director Max Eberl stated, "I've been asked if this has affected us in any way. I can affirmatively say no." He continued, "We are in charge of what happens on the field. That's what truly matters. We strive to completely shut out everything else."

Dreesen is reportedly under pressure to extend his contract, which expires in the following year, according to a report by "Manager Magazin". The 57-year-old successor of Oliver Kahn could even face dismissal if he doesn't voluntarily forgo a new contract with the Munich team. A decision regarding Dreesen's future might be made during the supervisory board meeting on November 11th. This is widely speculated.

Dissatisfaction after aborted TV deal?

As per the specialist magazine's findings, several members of the supervisory board are dissatisfied with the CEO. One of the reasons is the aborted media deal for the Bundesliga, in which Dreesen, as a member of the German Football League's presidium, was involved. The DFL had to redo the auction for the media rights due to a partial ruling by an arbitration court in favour of the streaming provider DAZN in its dispute with the association.

According to the report, Bayern demanded clarifications from the DFL regarding the failure of the deal from its finance chief Michael Diederich. Moreover, Dreesen was reportedly asked to step down from his DFL position by the club, which Diederich confirmed. However, Eberl dismissed this claim, stating, "Especially Michael Diederich and Jan-Christian Dreesen work extremely collaboratively and diligently together to win football matches." He added, "We, as a club - and this has always been the case at Bayern - there are always suggestions from outside. And we, as a club, simply want to stand together as one team and face this challenge together."

Despite the ongoing speculations about CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's contract extension and the dissatisfaction of some supervisory board members, Max Eberl, the sports director of FC Bayern Munich, maintains a united front. He affirmed that the club's focus remains on the football field, and they are undeterred by external distractions.

In the wake of the aborted TV deal in which Dreesen was involved, Bayern's sports director Max Eberl and finance chief Michael Diederich have been working closely together to resolve the issue and secure the club's interests. Eberl downplayed the reports of tension between Dreesen and the club, emphasizing their collaborative efforts and commitment to the team's success.

Read also: