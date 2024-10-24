Bayern Munich is encountering unfavorable circumstances under Hansi Flick's tenure at Barcelona

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich started off on the wrong foot, trailing Barcelona within a minute. Despite managing to score once in response, they failed to put up a fight and ended up losing. Hansi Flick's team was playing too aggressively and recklessly, with Raphinha being a standout player.

Bayern received a harsh football lesson at the hands of their former coach, Hansi Flick, and striker, Robert Lewandowski, ending up with a 1:4 (1:3) defeat. To progress to the knockout stage and aim for the "Finale dahoam 2.0", they now need to win consecutively.

Raphinha was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick (1', 45', 56') for the cold Flick team. This feat was only achieved by Roy Makaay, Sergio Agüero, and Cristiano Ronaldo against Bayern in the Champions League before. Lewandowski also scored, but the duel of the exceptional strikers ended 1:1 after Harry Kane (18') equalized.

With only three points from three games, Vincent Kompany's team must win against Benfica Lisbon on November 6th. Flick's Barça has six points, breaking Bayern's curse: They won for the first time since 2015, ending six consecutive defeats involving an 8-2 loss to Flick's Bayern in 2020.

Flick's Barça corrects their mistakes quickly

Max Eberl, the sports director, urged the team to be compact and together before the game on DAZN. Despite Bayern's 1:0 lead, Barcelona broke them down with a 50-meter gap exploited by Raphinha, who scored unmarked against Manuel Neuer.

Kane's first goal (10') was disallowed due to offside from Thomas Müller's cross. Typical Flick: Barcelona positioned themselves very high. Michael Ballack, a TV expert, was surprised that a top team took such a risk, considering it almost "suicide". However, it was Bayern who ultimately committed "football suicide".

Kane scored the equalizer after a pass from Serge Gnabry, and the guests were often dangerous following quick transitions. However, Bayern adapted quickly. When Neuer missed against youngster Lamine Yamal (26'), it went unpunished. Then Lewandowski scored from a penalty after a push from Fermin López on Min-Jae Kim went unpunished.

Scoring spree for dream counterattack

For the 3:1, Barça exploited Bayern's aggression, beating them at their own game: A shift to the left, Raphinha scored through Upamecano's legs.

Even in the second half, Bayern continued to play sloppily. After their aggressive play against Stuttgart (4:0), the same mistakes as in Frankfurt (3:3) and Aston Villa (0:1) reappeared. The defense was caught off guard again, and Raphinha scored another for Barça.

Kompany reacted drastically with a quadruple substitution, including Jamal Musiala's comeback after overcoming hip problems. However, the "Ole" chants of Barça fans echoed through the Olympic Stadium, Raphinha received a standing ovation (76').

