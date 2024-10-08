Bayern Munich expresses concerns over Harry Kane once more.

Bayern Munich is once again fretting over Harry Kane, their top striker. The Englishman had to vacate the pitch prematurely in this week's Bundesliga thriller against Eintracht Frankfurt, much like he did in the previous match against Bayer Leverkusen. The champions are now crossing their fingers, hoping it's not as serious this time.

Coach Vincent Kompany shared their concerns, expressing, "It's too soon to tell what's going on with him. We're just hoping it's not a major issue." Their concern also extends to Dayot Upamecano, the defender who scored the temporary 2-2 equalizer. Upamecano too had to leave the field early and will undergo further examination.

During the game against Bayer Leverkusen, Kane was forced to leave just before the end. Initially, Bayern feared an ankle injury for their star player. However, the incident turned out to be less severe, and Kane made a swift return to the field in the subsequent Champions League game against Aston Villa. Despite his return, Bayern suffered a 0-1 defeat, and Kane failed to find the back of the net, marking his third consecutive game without a goal. In turn, Bayern has also been winless for three straight games.

"He'll score again"

Lothar Matthäus came to Kane's defense amidst the criticism from various experts. While Kane has failed to score, Matthäus, 63, still has faith in his abilities. "He's not disappointed me in the 15 to 16 months he's been at Bayern," said Matthäus on Sky. "He's not in top shape right now, but Kane needs to be 100% fit. When he's fit, he'll score. If he's not, he won't score the goals everyone expects of him."

Matthäus' expert colleague Dietmar Hamann raised eyebrows recently, stating that the million-dollar signing, Kane, "still needs to prove he's worth the fee." Eberl, Bayern's sports director, responded to Hamann's criticism sharply before the Frankfurt game, saying, "Didi Hamann is like tinnitus. He pops up every three days."

