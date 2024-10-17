Bayern Munich emerges victorious in the thrilling shootout against Paris.

In the EuroLeague, Bayern Munich's basketball squad clinched their second home victory of the season, defeating Paris Basketball by a narrow margin of 109-107. Munich's offensive prowess was at its peak, scoring an impressive 109 points, marking their best performance of the season. Meanwhile, Alba Berlin encountered a setback, losing 71-78 to Fenerbahce Istanbul.

The German teams, Bayern Munich and Alba Berlin, had contrasting outcomes in the EuroLeague. Munich, still ruling as champions, scored a thrilling victory over Paris, while Berlin failed to secure their initial international victory and endured a defeat against Fenerbahce.

Munich claimed the top spot in the mid-table with their home triumph. American athlete Carsen Edwards played a pivotal role, scoring 32 points. In contrast, Berlin found themselves back in the relegation zone. With coach Israel Gonzalez's team concluding the previous EuroLeague season at the bottom, they risked being last in the standings following the fourth round.

Munich took the lead for the first time shortly after the start, and expanded their advantage to 13 points at the start of the second half. However, the home team struggled to maintain momentum after the break, allowing Paris to regain the lead temporarily. In the final quarter, Munich displayed more perseverance and retained their advantage, clinging onto the victory until the final buzzer.

Berlin had the upper hand against Istanbul for much of the first half, but then Fenerbahce seized control, constructing a lead of up to 12 points. Martin Hermannsson was Berlin's top scorer with 13 points, but it was not sufficient to prevent their fourth defeat in their last six competitive matches.

Bayern Munich's basketball team, Bayern Munich Basketball, continued their promising EuroLeague campaign with another victory, this time over Paris Basketball. In the midst of Berlin's struggle, Munich's victory saw them strengthen their position in the mid-table.

