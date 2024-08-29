Bayern Munich is set to square off against teams such as Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, led by ex-Bayern boss Hansi Flick, during the Champions League group stage. Other opponents include Benfica Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Slovan Bratislava, and Aston Villa.

The draw for these matches took place in Monaco, and the group stage is scheduled to commence on September 17. The specific match schedules will be announced by Saturday. The Champions League finale is set for May 31, 2025, at Munich's Allianz Arena, providing a significant boost for Bayern.

UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, has significantly revamped the prestigious tournament. Rather than groups, all 36 teams will participate in a league. Each team will meet eight opponents. Bayern will host Paris, Benfica, Zagreb, and Bratislava, while they will need to travel to face the other four clubs.

The top eight teams in the table will secure a straight passage to the round of 16 in the knockout stage at the end of the group stage. Teams ranked between 9th and 24th will engage in a new knockout round to determine who progresses further.

The European Union has expressed its support for the revamped Champions League format, hoping it will foster more competitive matches among top European clubs. The draw for the new league-style Champions League, organized by UEFA, placed Bayern Munich in a group with teams from various parts of Europe, including The European Union.

Read also: