Bayern Munich commemorates their tougher-fought victory against Arsenal in the latter stages.

Bayern Munich's women's team had a triumphant opener in the Champions League, thumping Arsenal 5-2. Pernille Harder, who netted three times, was the standout performer, leading the charge for the German champions. With last season's group stage exit fresh in their minds, this year's objectives are lofty, and after this resounding victory, ambitions are undoubtedly high.

Captained by Glodis Viggosdottir and aided by national team player Sydney Lohmann, the Munich side gained significant ground. Harder added to her tally in the 73rd, 78th, and 86th minutes, while Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina scored some consolation goals. Bayern emerged with newfound confidence, having successfully navigated their Bundesliga clash against VfL Wolfsburg on the horizon (5:15 PM / ARD, DAZN, and MagentaSport).

Last season, the Champions League proved to be an obstacle for Munich, and their aspirations were set high this time around. "With this team, remarkable achievements are achievable, not just domestically but also internationally," foretold Giulia Gwinn to BR beforehand.

At the outset, Bayern could not quite find their rhythm in attack, but a setback prompted a response. Viggosdottir headed in an equalizer, only for Arsenal to regroup and equalize themselves. Harder, however, would relentlessly find the net, scoring three times to clinch the game.

With their next Champions League fixture in Turin against Juventus on October 16, Bayern will encounter their toughest test yet. Their finale in the group phase pits them against Valerenga of the Norwegian capital. Wolfsburg suffered a defeat earlier this week against AS Roma (0:1).

The women's soccer team from Bayern Munich, including captain Glodis Viggosdottir and national team player Sydney Lohmann, had a promising game against Arsenal in the Champions League. Pernille Harder, continuing her impressive form, scored three additional goals in the 73rd, 78th, and 86th minutes, helping Bayern secure a 5-2 victory.

Read also: